France and Bengal share special relations, says envoy

The Ambassador of France in India, Emmanuel Lenain on Saturday said that there is a special relation which the country shares with West Bengal. Speaking at programme of Alliance Francais (AF), which is involved in teaching French and in cultural actvities, Lenain said that India is a priority country for AF.

The AF has 14 centres, including in the city and all are thriving. "Bengal is special to us. Both France and Bengal share a lot common things like food, witty conversations, spending and arguing," he said at the inauguration of Jit Paul Auditorium at AF.

Lenain said he had visited Kolkata twice, which is more than any other city in India and AF is a priority for France. The AF in the city is celebrating 80 years of its existence, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

