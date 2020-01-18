Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 35,000 Ethiopian university students fled from campus due to ethnic clashes

About 35,000 Ethiopian university students fled from campus due to ethnic clashes
The report blamed different political groups and hired individuals inside and outside campuses for the unfolding conflicts between ethnic Amhara and Oromia students. Image Credit: Pixabay

Around 35,000 university students have left 22 campuses across the nation fleeing the ethnic-based clashes in university grounds.

A report revealed on Saturday by a committee in charge of investigating the source conflicts on campuses said violent attacks on innocent university students have forced 22 universities to close doors at least temporarily after at least 35,000 students left the universities.

Speaking in a relevant meeting, Ethiopian Minister of Science and Higher Learning Institutions Professor Hirut Woldemariam said 640 students, 40 teachers and 240 administrative employees who were allegedly involved in conflicts in 22 campuses have been suspended as part of the addressing the problems.

The report further noted the ministry has taken various disciplinary measures involving penalties ranging from a one-year suspension to total dismissal but the security situation has gone worse, APA News noted. The report blamed different political groups and hired individuals inside and outside campuses for the unfolding conflicts between ethnic Amhara and Oromia students.

"Those students who received missions to destabilize the universities have caused the loss of lives, inflicted psychological, physical, material damages on innocent university students," the report cited.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Setien demands attractive football from Barca

Madrid, Jan 18 AFP New Barcelona boss Quique Setien threw down a challenge to his players on Saturday when he said he will never be happy if the Catalans fail to play the beautiful game - even if they win. Setien faces his first game as Bar...

Ranchi court issues summons to Rahul Gandhi

A Ranchi civil court has issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a complaint was filed in the court over his Modi is thief remark.Gandhi had made the purported remarks during a rally in March last year.Gandhi has been asked to ...

Dutch Dakar biker in critical condition

Riyadh, Jan 18 AFP Dutch motorcyclist Edwin Straver remains in critical condition in a Riyadh hospital after crashing his KTM 450 at the Dakar rally last Thursday. The 48-year-old was racing his third Dakar in a sub-section of motorbike rac...

Goyal indicates customers to get compensation for delayed freight delivery

Just like IRCTC which pays compensation for delays in its Tejas trains, railways freight customers could soon be compensated for late arrival of their goods, Railway minister Piyush Goyal indicated on Saturday, demanding a commitment of tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020