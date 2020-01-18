BSP leader, his aide booked for threatening additional district judge: UP Police

BSP chief Mayawati's close aide Akhand Pratap Singh and another person have been booked on the charge of threatening an additional district judge, police said here on Saturday. SP (City) Pankaj Pandey said the police had received information on Friday about a person, suspected to be an aide of Akhand Pratap Singh, sneaking inside the residence of Additional District Judge Lalta Prasad.

Singh has over 30 criminal cases, including that of murder registered, against him and is currently lodged in jail. The ADJ had earlier received a letter in which it was allegedly demanded that cases against Singh be diluted, failing which there will be dire consequences. The purported letter was sent to the judge before Singh surrendered in court in December, police said.

The matter is being closely investigated. CCTV footage of the residence of the ADJ is being examined, police said.

