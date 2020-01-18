11-year-old girl dies after Kolkata park's gate falls on her

An 11-year-old girl was killed on Saturday evening when an iron gate of a park in eastern part of the city fell on her, police said. The incident happened in Tangra area when the girl climbed the gate, following which it crashed onto her, a senior police officer said.

The girl is identified as Sushila Halder. "The girl was seriously injured when the gate fell on her. She was rushed to the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," the officer said.

Police said they have started probing the incident and the girl's body has been sent for post-mortem examination..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.