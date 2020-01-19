Anti-CAA protests: Policemen accused of taking away blankets

The protest by a group of women here against the amended Citizenship Act continued on Sunday, with protestors accusing policemen of taking away their blankets, a charge dismissed by the police. On the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, around 50 women along with children have been squatting near the Clock Tower in Lucknow's old quarters protesting the CAA and NRC.

The women protestors alleged that blankets provided to them by some organisations were taken away by police. Rubbishing the claims made by women protestors, the Lucknow Police in a tweet said, "During the illegal protest going at Lucknow's Ghantaghar Park (Clock Tower), some people tried to make a 'gheraa' (cordon) using ropes and sticks, and also tried to put sheets. They were not allowed to do so. Some organisations were distributing blankets in park premises. As a result of which, people living in the vicinity, who are not a part of the protests, were coming to take the blankets."

"Police removed those persons and organisations distributing blankets there, and action is being initiated against them," the Lucknow Police said, and urged people not to spread rumours. Lucknow's Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey also

dismissed the allegations levelled by the protestors. The indefinite protest by women at the national capital's Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and NRC has been going on for over a month now.

Besides Delhi, protests have unfolded in several parts of the country over the contentious law since it was passed on December 11 and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh. According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.