Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, allegedly shot himself dead at his home in Merces village of North Goa district on Friday.

"An FIR has been registered against Wilson Godinho and another person identified as Tahir, who was named by the deceased in the WhatsApp message he sent before his death," Superintendent of Police (North) Utkrisht Prasoon said. Wilson is the elder brother of state Panchayat minister and BJP leader Mauvin Godinho.

According to the police, Naik blamed two men, including the Goa minister's brother, in his last WhatsApp message for his decision to end life. In the message, Naik accused Wilson Godinho and Tahir of "blackmailing" and "harassing" him over a monetary dispute, they said.

"The police initially filed a case of unnatural death on Friday, but later Naik's family named both the men in their complaint following which a case of abetment to suicide was registered against them," Prasoon said. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment to suicide), police inspector Krishna P Sinari said.

A probe is underway and no arrest has been made so far, he added. Mauvin Godinho was not available for comments despite repeated phone calls.

Naik had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Goa Assembly poll on MGP's ticket from St Cruz constituency in North Goa. Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar demanded Mauvin Godinho step down as minister.

"Mauvin Godinho should immediately step down from the state cabinet or Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should sack him to ensure the investigation into the case is impartial," Chodankar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.