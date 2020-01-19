Left Menu
Development News Edition

Circular from Syro-Malabar church read out during Sunday mass

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:49 IST
Circular from Syro-Malabar church read out during Sunday mass

A circular from the Syro-Malabar Church on the alleged incidents of Christian girls in Kerala and other states being trapped in love and recruited by terror outfit IS was read out in many of its churches during the holy mass on Sunday, sources said here. In the circular, the church head Cardinal George Alencherry urged the priests and laity of the Syro-Malabar Church to take serious note of Christian girls getting trapped in love and being killed in Kerala and other states.

The term 'Love Jihad' was not used in the circular. The Bishops of the Church had faced flak from a section of priests and laity after the Synod of the Church last week issued a statement saying that Love Jihad is a reality." The statement alleged that scores of Christian women from the southern state were being lured into the trap of Islamic State and used in terror activities.

In the circular read out in churches, the Cardinal expressed concern over the growing incidents of inter- religious love affairs with intentions endangering communal harmony and peace in society. "It is a fact that such planned moves targeting Christian girls are happening," the circular said adding that Christian girls were even recruited by the Islamic State terror organisation.

The church said it should be an 'eye-opener' for all the priests and its followers. Through the circular, the Cardinal urged the law enforcement agencies not to approach it as a religious issue but demanded speedy action against the culprits involved in such activities, treating it as a terror issue or a law and order issue.

He also called for efforts to sensitise parents and children to the danger of 'Love Jihad' Sources said many of the churches under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese did not read out the circular, as most of the priests in the diocese had differences of opinion over the recent statement of the Synod of the Church on the issue 'Love Jihad'. A priest of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese had publicly come out against the statement, saying it was not the right time to say something about 'Love Jihad' when the nation is allegedly polarised along religious lines.

The DYFI, youth wing of Kerala's ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), slammed the Syro-Malabar Church over the issue, urging it to produce evidences of 'Love Jihad' in the state. The youth wing alleged that the propaganda unleashed by the church against 'Love Jihad' would only help the Hindu outfit RSS.

Another Hindu outfit, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had welcomed the church statement and called for a united fight against 'Love Jihad' in Kerala society. PTI TGB NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Belagavi issue: Karnataka deputy CM flays Shiv Sena leaders

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayanon Sunday made it clear that the Belagavi border issue was settled, even as he accused certain political leaders in neighbouring Maharashtra of raking it up for political reasons. Also, he ...

J-K a 'jewel' of country, Centre will soon come out with industrial package for UT: Goyal

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as a jewel of the country, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Centre would come out with an industrial package for the Union Territory soon and expressed hope that it would attract large amounts of i...

Restricting Huawei in 5G may cause min GDP loss of $4.7 bn to India by 2035: Study

Blocking Huawei from rolling out 5G technology may cause loss of up to USD 63 billion in the GDP of the top eight technology markets, and at least USD 4.7 billion in the case of India, by 2035, a report of Oxford Economics commissioned by t...

Kinnars of Ujjain lead the way to cleaner lifestyle

In the ancient city of Ujjain, the transgender, or kinnar, the community has taken up the task of spreading the message of cleanliness. With an aim to encourage people to adopt a cleaner lifestyle, the members of the community go from door ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020