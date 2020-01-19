Maha: Woman, 2 children run over by train in Palghar

An unidentified woman and twochildren with her were run over by an express train nearBoisar railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district onSunday, police said

The woman, in her mid-thirties, a one-year-old boy andfour-year-old girl were mowed down by the 22966 Bhagat Ki Koti- Bandra Terminus Superfast Express at around 11.30 am, said arailway police official

"An accidental death case has been registered andefforts are on to identify the deceased," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

