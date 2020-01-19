Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kinnars of Ujjain lead the way to cleaner lifestyle

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:04 IST
Kinnars of Ujjain lead the way to cleaner lifestyle
Representative image Image Credit: ians

In the ancient city of Ujjain, the transgender, or "kinnar", the community has taken up the task of spreading the message of cleanliness. With an aim to encourage people to adopt a cleaner lifestyle, the members of the community go from door to door, advocating the central government's cleanliness campaign, and encourage people to separate their dry and wet waste.

In an attempt to make the government's "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" more relatable to the public, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) started the campaign, "Badhai se Safai", with the local leader of the transgender community, Shabnam Bhua. The inspiration, according to UMC commissioner Rishi Garg, comes from the age-old belief that transgenders are skilled in persuading others.

"We have connected this skill with the cleanliness campaign. They know how to persuade people to keep their houses as well as the city clean," Garg told PTI. However, bringing together the community wasn't as easy as that, said Garg.

"They had inhibitions that it will affect their livelihood as this is volunteer work, they don't get any stipend or salary for it. "But the aspect of connecting with a larger part of the society seemed attractive and the community joined hands with us," he added.

The drive, which was first launched in select localities in March 2019, now covers the entire city, which is a famous Hindu pilgrimage for Lord Shiva's devotees. Palak Didi, one of the members of the transgender community, said that apart from connecting with the people, the campaign provided them with an opportunity to worship the Hindu god in their own way.

"Mahakal (Shiva) is worshipped by everyone and he is the lord of this city. How could we miss out on an opportunity to keep his city clean?" she said. The community members visit every house in their respective areas, along with the garbage collection trucks, as part of the campaign.

The job doesn't end with spreading the message of cleanliness, the members keep checking on people if they are keeping their houses clean or not. While those being negligent get reprimanded, others who have kept their houses and the area clean receive blessings from the community members.

"It wasn't just the transgender community who were hesitant at first, even the locals gave us mixed response to the idea. "But in the end, it all came together as people put great faith in their blessings. So they started listening to what the community members had to say," Garg said.

The municipal corporation has also come up with inventive ways of keeping the city clean. In one of the garbage management solutions, the UMC has started recycling clothes left on the banks of Kshipra river to make papers, as well as using floral waste from the Mahakaleshwar temple to make incense sticks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Wood double blow rocks South Africa after follow-on

Port Elizabeth, Jan 19 AFP England fast bowler Mark Wood came out after a lengthy rain break and plunged South Africa into trouble in their second innings on the fourth day of the third Test at St Georges Park on Sunday. South Africa, force...

Cold wave conditions persist in Himachal

Cold wave conditions persisted in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with popular tourist hotspots shivering at sub-zero temperatures in the state, the MeT office said. The minimum temperature decreased by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre ...

Woman raped, killed in Telangana

Woman raped, killed in Telangana Hyderabad, Jan 19 PTI A 48-year-old woman was found dead in Medak district of Telangana on Sunday, even as police suspect that she might have been raped and killed by unidentified persons. Passersby...

States have right to disagree with Centre, cannot be forced to implement 'unconstitutional' law: Cong on CAA

Amid the tussle between the Kerala government and the governor over the Left dispensation approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA, the Congress on Sunday said states have the right to disagree with the Centre and until the issue is re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020