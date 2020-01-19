CPM will soon launch door-to-door campaign to explain link

The CPI(M) will soon launch a nation-wide house-to-house campaign to explain to the people, the 'link' between CAA-NPR-NRC, party general secretary, Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday. The intense campaign will take place all over the country, he said while briefing the media about the three-day central committee held at Vilapilsala near here.

The central committee also urged the people not to answer the NPR questions. "The Central committee has called upon the people not to answer any questions concerning the NPR when the enumerators come to their houses...," the left leader said..

