Man held for abusing, assaulting Central Railway TC

A 54 year-old man who claimed he was a functionary of a political party was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Central Railway ticket checker on Friday, police said. Arun Maruti Hankare, who claims to be from Republican Party of India (A), had threatened and assaulted ticket checker Anand Singh in Nerul station in Navi Mumbai on Friday when the latter was in the process of fining the accused's son, said a railway police official.

"Hankare's son had stepped off a first-class coach without a ticket. The boy called up his father who came there and abused and assaulted the TC. He also told Singh he had earlier hit a woman TC in Navi Mumbai in September," he said. Hankare was arrested after Singh filed a complaint with Vashi railway police station, he added.

"Hankare has been charged under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) among others. He has been remanded in judicial custody," said Senior Inspector Nand Kumar Saste of Vashi railway police..

