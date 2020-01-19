Left Menu
C'garh: 6 dead in 3 road accidents in Janjgir-Champa and Korba

  Korba
  Updated: 19-01-2020 19:03 IST
  Created: 19-01-2020 19:03 IST
C'garh: 6 dead in 3 road accidents in Janjgir-Champa and Korba

Six people were killed in three road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa and Korba districts, police said on Sunday. The incidents happened in the evening and late night on Saturday.

In the first incident, three men on a motorcycle were seriously injured after they rammed into a car near Dumarpara village in Baradwar police station limits in Janjgir-Champa, an official said. "Two of them were declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities and the third died while undergoing treatment.

They have been identified as Govind Patel (29), Manharan Patel (30) and Tileshwar Prasad Patel (23," he said. In the second incident, Ritesh Das Manikpuri (20) died on the spot after his motorcycle rammed into a truck in Baloda town of the district, he said.

In the third incident, Saroj Kumar Neti (25) and Sukhsen God (22) were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Kendai bridge on Hasdeo river in Korba, an official said. In all three incidents, drivers escaped and efforts were on to nab them, officials said..

