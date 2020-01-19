Earthquake hits Chamba

A moderate-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Sunday evening. No loss of life or property was reported.

Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said a 3.6M quake hit the district at 4:14 pm. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast of Chamba, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas. Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in a high-seismic zone and are often hit by mild quakes.

