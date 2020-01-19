Woman raped, killed in Telangana Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI): A 48-year-old woman was found dead in Medak district of Telangana on Sunday, even as police suspect that she might have been raped and killed by unidentified persons. Passersby noticed the woman's body on the roadside and informed the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed the woman, who worked as a labourer and allegedly addicted to alcohol, may have been sexually assaulted before being killed by some people after luring her with liquor, a police official said. However, a medical report would confirm if she was raped or not, the official said adding the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

As of now, a case of murder has been registered, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

