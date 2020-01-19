Lucknow anti-CAA protests: Policemen accused of taking away blankets, deny charge

A group of women continued their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Ghantaghar Park here on Sunday with some of them alleging that policemen took away their blankets, a charge dismissed by the police. On the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the women along with children have been squatting near the Clock Tower in Lucknow's old quarters protesting the CAA and National Register of Citizens.

The women protesters alleged that blankets provided to them by some organisations were taken away by police. Rejecting the claims made by the women protesters, the Lucknow Police in a tweet said, "During the illegal protest going on at Lucknow's Ghantaghar Park (Clock Tower), some people tried to make a 'gheraa' (cordon) using ropes and sticks, and also tried to put sheets. They were not allowed to do so. Some organisations were distributing blankets in park premises. As a result of which, people living in the vicinity, who are not part of the protests, were coming to take the blankets."

"Police removed those persons and organisations distributing blankets there, and action is being initiated against them," the Lucknow Police said, and urged people not to spread rumours. Lucknow's Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey also dismissed the allegations levelled by the protesters.

A 27-second video clip emerged on social media which purportedly shows a policeman carrying blankets and sheets in a plastic bag. A woman could be seen in the video shouting at him and calling him "thief", but police personnel did not respond to it. The protest at Lucknow's Ghantaghar started Friday night.

The BJP said the protest by the women was "sponsored by the Congress and the Samajwadi Party". UP BJP spokesperson Chandramohan in a statement said, "The protest by the women is sponsored by the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. During the anti-CAA protests in December, unruly elements indulged in violence under the patronage of SP and Congress. The UP government acted tough on these unruly elements, and seized their property after identifying them. This action made the SP and the Congress agitated."

Chandramohan also said that the people have understood the activities of both these parties, and this is the reason that despite efforts of these parties, "only a handful of Muslim women are staging protest." "These Muslim women are not getting support even from their own family members. SP, BSP and Congress have been using the Muslims as their puppets. These parties use the Muslims only for votes, but have not done any work for their welfare," he said.

The protest by women at the national capital's Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and NRC has been going on for over a month now. Besides Delhi, protests have unfolded in several parts of the country over the law since it was passed on December 11 and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

