Toddler dies in freak mishap

In a freak incident, a 17-month- old toddler died of head injuries he sustained after his walker tilted at his home in Imambada area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on January 13 when Ranjeet Thakre lost his balance and fell on his head, a police officer said, adding that the boy's mother was busy in kitchen while father had gone to office.

Ranjeet was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, the officer said. A case of accidental death has been registered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.