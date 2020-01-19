On remarks on J-K Internet suspension, Saraswat says he was quoted out of context

After a controversy erupted over his remarks that people in Kashmir only use Internet for "watching dirty films", NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat on Sunday said he was quoted "out of context" and apologised if it has hurt anyone's feelings. Talking to PTI, the former director general of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said he had not spoken to the media about "dirty pictures" and asserted that he was misquoted.

Saraswat made the remarks in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Saturday after attending the convocation of the Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology. He said he addressed the students on various issues related to technology and 5G communications.

"During the conversation somebody talked about Kashmir and I said 'yes internet is required and I respect the feeling of all Kashmiris in this regard that they should be provided internet and agree with the fact that they should have the freedom'. "But sometimes governments have to take action for maintaining law and order and security to shut down the internet for sometime. Then the conversation was over and we were talking about many other things. And from many other things, they picked up all this nonsense. I have been misquoted, I have been quoted wrongly and out of context," he told PTI.

"I have also said that because of being misquoted by the media, if it has hurt the feelings of people of Kashmir or anybody for that matter, I apologise for that," he added. The comments defending the suspension of Internet drew strong reaction from trade bodies in Jammu and Kashmir which demanded his immediate removal for "maligning" the people of the Union Territory, while CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also hit out at Saraswat, saying he needs to read the Indian Constitution.

Condemning Saraswat's remarks made in Gandhinagar, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Sheikh Ashiq said it is unbecoming of a person entrusted with serious responsibilities to make such statements that "malign the population of Kashmir".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.