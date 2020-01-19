Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt sincerely working to improve living standards of tribals:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 21:43 IST
Govt sincerely working to improve living standards of tribals:

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said his government is sincerely working for improving the living standards of the state's indigenous tribal, who constitute 32 per cent of the population. Deb said his government has submitted a series of proposals to the Union government for the development of the indigenous tribals.

"We want to work sincerely for improving the living standards of the tribals of the state. More than Rs 8,000 crore has been sought from the central government to develop the TTAADC areas of the state. We have also submitted a series of proposals for their development," he said inaugurating the 42nd Kokborok language day here. The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TAADC) constitutes two-third of the state's territory and is home to the tribals, who constitute 32 per cent of the state's population.

Deb later told reporters that a private members resolution to increase the number of seats in the TTAADC from 30 to 50 was passed unanimously in the Assembly on Friday, The state government is also considering to hand over 42 departments to the TTADC administration. He said the state government would offer pattas to 1.30 lakh families from the indigenous community under the Forest Dwellers Act and the process for identification of the lands is on.

"The state government has decided to rename the Baramura Hills in West Tripura district as 'Hathai Kotor' following requests from indigenous people and the decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held on Saturday," Deb said. Sports minister Manoj Kanti Deb, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath and Forest and Tribal Welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia were present in the event..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Inter stall in Lecce as Rebic lifts AC Milan

Inter Milans Serie A title push hit another stumbling block on Sunday after a 1-1 draw at lowly Lecce as Ante Rebic fired city rivals AC Milan to a last gasp 3-2 win over Udinese. Antonio Contes Inter looked to be bringing home maximum poin...

CG govt forms judicial panel to probe 2009 Rajnandagon ambush

The Chhattisgarh government has constituted a one-member judicial commission to probe the 2009 Naxal attack in Rajnandagon district in which 29 police personnel, including a superintendent of police, were killed in three separate strikes on...

On days like this, if it comes off, it looks good: Rohit

The elegant Rohit Sharma had tried to experiment with his game in the first two ODIs but stuck to his original template of wait and attack during his series-winning century against Australia on Sunday. Rohit 119 scored his 29th ODI hundred ...

Modi govt should come clean on 'deradicalisation' camps: Sitaram Yechury

CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government should come clean on whether deradicalisation camps exist in the country and if so whether the Army was running them. Our Central Committee has discussed the outra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020