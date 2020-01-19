Left Menu
2 held for cheating people on pretext of providing jobs abroad

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs abroad, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Firoz Alam (45), a resident of Bihar, and Abir Poilan (34), a resident of Chirag Delhi, they said.

On November 29, 2019, Praveen Sharma, a resident of Bihar, filed a police complaint alleging that Jamal Ahmed, a travel agent from SK Enterprises, Tughalkabad Extension, told him they can find him a job in Uzbekistan, a senior police officer said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, the travel agent sought Rs 60,000 from Sharma for his firm's services and managing his visa.

He asked Sharma to hand over his passport and pay Rs 10,000 in advance and Rs 2,500 for medical expenses. A fake medical examination was conducted by the accused, Biswal said. After a few days, Ahmed told Sharma his visa has arrived and asked him to send Rs 20,000 in a bank account. Sharma deposited the money and tried to contact the accused but his phone was switched off, the DCP said.

On November 29, Sharma came to Delhi from Bihar to visit the firm but office was locked. More than 70 people have approached the police since to complain about the fraud.

During investigation, police found more than Rs one crore was deposited and withdrawn from two bank accounts linked to the fraud. One of the bank accounts was in the name of Divine, a proprietorship firm, and Poilan was its owner, the DCP said.

On January 13, police arrested Poilan near Khizarabad in New Delhi. On his instance, Alam was arrested. Alam was seen with Poilan in a CCTV footage when money was being withdrawn from one of the two accounts, Biswal said. During interrogation, Alam said he used to send people abroad for job. He was doing this for five to six years in Taimoor Nagar, Biswal said.

Nine passports, five mobile phones and several other documents were seized from them, he said.

