Bengal: Life-size statue of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama

A life-size statue of CRPF personnel Bablu Santra, who was killed in the Pulwama attack, was unveiled near his residence in West Bengal's Howrah district on Sunday. The statue was unveiled by his wife Mita Santra in Paschim Bauria's Chakkashi Rajbangshi Para in presence of CRPF commandant SN Mondal, Uluberia Municipality chairman Abhay Das and hundreds of locals.

Das announced that the Uluberia Municipality will give Santra's mother Rs 50,000 and also build a gate in his memory. Santra was one of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, 2019..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

