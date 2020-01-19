50 injured as temporary gallery of football ground collapses in Palakkad

Nearly 50 people were injured when a temporary gallery of a football ground here collapsed on Sunday just before a match was to start, police said. Indian football legends I M Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia, who were present in the stadium, are safe, they said.

The fundraiser match was organised to help the family of footballer R Dhanarajan who died of cardiac arrest on December 29 during an all India Sevens tournament match at Perintalmanna in Malappuram district. "As per our preliminary count, nearly 50 got injured in the accident in a temporary gallery. They have been shifted to various hospitals in the area. None has suffered any serious injury," police said.

Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan said, "This unfortunate incident happened just before the match. As per the preliminary reports none has suffered any serious injury. The police, fire brigade and the volunteers are coordinating well to help the injured." PTI RRT NSD NSD

