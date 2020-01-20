Woman Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
A woman Naxal has been killed in an encounter with a joint team of security forces led by the CRPF in the jungles of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Monday. They said the incident took place around the Tekalgudem-Basaguda villages of the district when a team of CRPF's 168th battalion, a unit of its 204th CoBRA battalion and state police were conducting an operation.
Body of a female Maoist wearing a uniform-like dress and three rifles have been recovered from the spot, they said. A search of the area is ongoing, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- Naxal
- Bijapur
- Chhattisgarh
ALSO READ
J&K: CRPF party treks 12 km to provide assistance to family stranded on highway
CRPF troops walk 12-km to provide help to family stranded after landslide in J-K
Ex-CRPF DG Bhatnagar appointed Advisor to J-K LG
CRPF DIG charged with throwing hot water on jawan; inquiry ordered
CRPF DIG throws boiling water on mess staff in Bihar, inquiry initiated