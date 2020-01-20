Ayodhya police can now apply for leave online

When Ashish Tiwari took charge as the Ayodhya police chief, he came across a constable, whose mother passed away, running from pillar to post to get a leave. Now, after introducing an electronic leave management system, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) hoped that kind of situation would not be faced by any police personnel in the Uttar Pradesh district.

The Ayodhya police has introduced an electronic leave management system for sub-inspectors and constables, who can now apply for leave through the Smart E-Police application and do not have to produce themselves before any officer for getting the leaves. Talking to PTI, the Ayodhya SSP said: "Any sub-inspector or constable can apply for leave through this app and it will be immediately attended by the police office."

When a leave application will be loaded, the app will show the applicant's leave history and presence of force in the applicant's police station or unit of posting. Accordingly, the police office will sanction the leave, the officer said. "When I took charge of the district, I came across a constable who was running from the SHO (station house officer) to the CO (circle officer), to the Additional SP and then came to me in the evening. His mother had expired last night and, for almost 24 hours, he was running here and there for the leave," the SSP said.

On the app, if any applicant needs an urgent leave, then he will enter the emergency option and the application will show 'emergency'. "Now, I hope that type of situation will not be faced by any police personnel, the SSP added.

