PWD scam accused ex-minister injured after fall in jail

Senior CPI(M) leader Badal Chowdhury, who is in judicial custody in a corruption case, was injured after he slipped and fell in the washroom of a jail here, officials said on Monday. Chowdhury, who was the public works department minister during the erstwhile Left Front government in Tripura, fell in the washroom late on Saturday night and informed the jailer the next day when the pain did not subside.

The 68-year-old leader was then admitted to the trauma centre of the GB Pant Hospital here, officials said. Doctors attending on him said he suffered an injury near his collar bone and his condition is stable.

Chowdhury was arrested on October 30 last year from a private hospital where he was admitted. He was accused of being involved in the Rs 638.40 crore PWD scam that allegedly took place in 2008-09..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.