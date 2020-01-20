Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three killed, 31 injured after truck hits bus in Gujarat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bharuch
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 13:00 IST
Three killed, 31 injured after truck hits bus in Gujarat

Three people were killed and 31 others injured when a truck hit their luxury bus in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police said on Monday. The mishap took place on a highway near Luvara village around Sunday midnight when the bus was on way to Amreli from Surat, an official at Nabipur police station said.

"A speeding truck suddenly hit the bus. Three of its passengers died on the spot while 31 others were injured, including seven seriously," he said. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where the seven seriously hurt victims were admitted. Three of them were later shifted to a hospital in Surat, he said.

The truck driver was detained, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Jasiben Chavda (42), Manish Doshi (40) and Prakash Thakar (31), he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test; Elon Musk's SpaceX will try again and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dancing dragon shows feathers grew differently on dinosaurs and birdsAn exquisite fossil of a fierce little Chinese dinosaur dubbed the dancing dragon that lived 120 million years ago - ...

Euro government bond yields largely stable, but Italy dips

European government bond yields traded neutral Monday ahead of key economic events this week such as the World Economic Forum in Davos and European Central Bank meeting. Italian yields, however, were down nearly 3 basis points, continuing d...

Health News Roundup: Czech Republic reports first H5N8 bird flu; China reports new virus cases

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Czech Republic reports first H5N8 bird flu case in three yearsThe Czech Republic has its first case of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus in three years after an outbreak was repor...

Chillzee KiMo announces Tamil - English novel writing contest for aspiring writers in English and Tamil

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, Jan 20 ANINewsVoir Chillzee KiMo - the online digital publishing platform invites enthusiastic writers to submit their novels for Tamil and English Novel TEN writing contest 2020. Chillzee KiMo is awarding Rs 50,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020