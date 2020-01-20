Three killed, 31 injured after truck hits bus in Gujarat

Three people were killed and 31 others injured when a truck hit their luxury bus in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police said on Monday. The mishap took place on a highway near Luvara village around Sunday midnight when the bus was on way to Amreli from Surat, an official at Nabipur police station said.

"A speeding truck suddenly hit the bus. Three of its passengers died on the spot while 31 others were injured, including seven seriously," he said. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where the seven seriously hurt victims were admitted. Three of them were later shifted to a hospital in Surat, he said.

The truck driver was detained, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Jasiben Chavda (42), Manish Doshi (40) and Prakash Thakar (31), he added..

