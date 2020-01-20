Nepalese man arrested with 1 kg charas in HP's Kullu

A 50-year-old man from Nepal has been caught with a little over 1 kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Monday.

Chhutum Lama was arrested with 1.025 kg of the drug in his possession during checking at Jainallah by a team of Jari police station on Sunday night, according to Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

An FIR has been registered against Lama under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar police station, he said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.