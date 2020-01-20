Cold wave prevails in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday. Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in both states as it recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 7.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 7.4, 6.9 and 8.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot, and Gurdaspur recorded lows at 8.1, 5.3, 6.1, 4.8, 5 and 8.7 degrees Celsius respectively. In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, and Karnal recorded 7.6, 6.5 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Sirsa experienced cold conditions at 8.2, 6.6 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The fog was also witnessed at several places, including Ludhiana, Patiala, Chandigarh, Narnaul, Hisar and Karnal.

