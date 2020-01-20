South gets first Sukhoi squad to keep eye on Indian Ocean Region
South India on Monday got its first squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, which have been modified to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, at the Air Force station here. The new squadron is all set to enhance the IAF's air defence capability and ensure vigil over the strategically important Indian Ocean Region, according to a Defence release.
The operationalisation of the squadron will ensure protection to India's island territories and sealines of communication in the Indian Ocean region, it said. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat inducted the Sukhoi-30, 222 squadron "Tigersharks," in the presence of top officials including Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.
The Su-30 MKI is a state-of-the-art, all-weather multi-role fighter aircraft capable of undertaking air defence, ground attack and maritime missions.
