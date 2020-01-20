Security app called 'VGM' launched by IIT-BHU in Uttar Pradesh

In an attempt to check crime against women, IIT-BHU students have launched a security app -- Very Good Morning -- (VGM), which will send the location to the police emergency number by pressing the mobile's power button thrice. "The person in the problem can also send the location by just shaking the phone thrice. This app is also an attempt to break the growing fear among the daughters of the country," said Mrityunjay Singh, student of IIT-BHU.

He said if the phone is stolen, then the picture and the location of the thief will be sent to the emergency numbers when the person tries to switch it off. "The app has received good feedback on the PlayStore and has been downloaded by more than 1,000 people. The rating has also gone up to 4.3," added Singh.

The students said they have received good feedback from the SSP and further strategies will be worked out to make the app more effetive. "Mrityunjay met the SSP, who has liked the app. He has called for its presentation in the Cyber Cell after which further strategies will be worked out," said Priya Rai, another student.

According to Prof K Mishra of IIT-BHU, the VGM security app has been made keeping in mind the safety. (ANI)

