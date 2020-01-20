Left Menu
Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 hrs. BOM2 CG-NAXAL-LD ENCOUNTER Woman Naxal killed in encounter with Chhattisgarh police Bijapur: A woman Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday morning, police said.

BOM6 MH-HC-CAA-LAWYERS Anti-CAA stir: Lawyers read Constitution preamble outside HC Mumbai: A group of lawyers gathered outside the Bombay High Court gate on Monday to read out Preamble to the Constitution in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. BOM3 GJ-LOCUSTS Locust menace resurfaces in north Gujarat Ahmedabad: After a brief hiatus, locusts have again attacked crops in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, prompting the state and central teams to take immediate steps to control the menace, officials said on Monday.

BOM4 MH-FADNAVIS-SENA Shiv Sena should clarify over Chavan's statement: Fadnavis Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Shiv Sena should clarify over Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's statement that it had proposed to form a coalition government with the Congress-NCP after the 2014 Assembly election. BOM7 GJ-CITIZENSHIP-HOTEL Constitution preamble on hotel door; Twitterati sees CAA link Ahmedabad: A well-known hotel here has pasted a text from Preamble to the Constitution on its glass door near the reception area, prompting some social media users to link it with the Citizenship Amendment Act.

BES3 MH-MLA-THRASHING Sena MLA, Aurangabad dy mayor booked for beating party worker Aurangabad: An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat and Aurangabad Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal after a former corporator alleged that they thrashed him for submitting bid for a road tender, an official said on Monday. BES4 GJ-ACCIDENT-BUS Three killed, 31 injured after truck hits bus in Gujarat Bharuch: Three people were killed and 31 others injured when a truck hit their luxury bus in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police said on Monday..

