Woman spl tahsildar arrested in AP on charges of graft

A woman specialtahsildar in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh was arrestedby the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday on charges ofaccepting a bribe of Rs three lakh for an official favour,police said

D. Prasanthi, Special Tahsildar (Land Reforms), wasarrested from her office in the District Collectorate on acomplaint from M Ramalngeswar Reddy that she demanded Rs sixlakh as bribe from him for issuing some land records, ACBAdditional Superintendent of Police K. Maheswara Raju said

Acting on the compliant, the ACB laid a trap and nabbedthe tahsildar while she was allegedly receiving the cash, headded.

