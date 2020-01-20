Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man dupes people with fake UltraTech Cement website; held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:58 IST
Man dupes people with fake UltraTech Cement website; held

A 20-year-old man was held from Bihar for allegedly creating a fake website of UltraTech Cement Limited and duping people, Mumbai police said on Monday. Rohit Kumar Balram Prasad was arrested from Nalanda in Bihar by a team from MIDC police station in the metropolis on Wednesday after an official of UltraTech Cement filed a complaint here, said an official.

"Prasad had made a website that resembled the official one of cement firm UltraTech. He would take orders from customers who thought they were dealing with the company. After the customers paid up, he would stop communication," said the official.

"The accused was using the company trademark as well. We are likely to arrest more people in the case. Prasad was brought to Mumbai on transit remand from Bihar," said Zone X Deputy Commissioner Ankit Goyal.

He said the accused has been charged under sections 482 (using false property mark), 483 (counterfeiting a property mark used by another), 419 (cheating by personation) among others of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. PTI ZA BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Policymakers should keep doing what works and that's our simplest advice to them, says IMF chief.

Policymakers should keep doing what works and thats our simplest advice to them, says IMF chief....

Fundamental issues of reform in trade systems still there; We have seen some developments in the Middle East: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Fundamental issues of reform in trade systems still there We have seen some developments in the Middle East IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva....

ITI Ltd's FPO opens on Jan 24, proceeds to fund capital requirements

ITI Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its further public offering FPO with the issue set to open on January 24 and close by January 28. The objective is to utilise net proceeds for funding its working capital requirements during the cur...

Pak court grants more time to Hafiz Saeed's lawyers to complete arguments in terror financing case

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday granted more time to Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeeds counsel to complete arguments in the terror-financing case against him. The Anti-Terrorism Court-I ATC indicted Saeed and his close aid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020