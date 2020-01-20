Man dupes people with fake UltraTech Cement website; held

A 20-year-old man was held from Bihar for allegedly creating a fake website of UltraTech Cement Limited and duping people, Mumbai police said on Monday. Rohit Kumar Balram Prasad was arrested from Nalanda in Bihar by a team from MIDC police station in the metropolis on Wednesday after an official of UltraTech Cement filed a complaint here, said an official.

"Prasad had made a website that resembled the official one of cement firm UltraTech. He would take orders from customers who thought they were dealing with the company. After the customers paid up, he would stop communication," said the official.

"The accused was using the company trademark as well. We are likely to arrest more people in the case. Prasad was brought to Mumbai on transit remand from Bihar," said Zone X Deputy Commissioner Ankit Goyal.

He said the accused has been charged under sections 482 (using false property mark), 483 (counterfeiting a property mark used by another), 419 (cheating by personation) among others of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. PTI ZA BNM BNM.

