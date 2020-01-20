Left Menu
Development News Edition

High drama as protestors almost reach AP legislature complex

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:22 IST
High drama as protestors almost reach AP legislature complex
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Defying prohibitory orders and breaking security cordon by armed personnel and others, hundreds of farmers and women of the Amaravati region on Monday almost managed to reach the Andhra Pradesh Legislature complex protesting the introduction of bills for relocating the state capital. Caught literally off-guard, the police resorted to lathicharge to quell the crowd as the key assembly session was underway just a few meters away.

Even as the high drama was witnessed on the rear side of the complex, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu led his Telugu Desam Party legislators on a foot march a few meters from the main entrance gate into the assembly. However, the TDP could not organize the Assembly siege program as planned due to the deployment of a strong posse of the police force.

Police claimed six of their personnel sustained injuries in stone-pelting by the protesting farmers and others and said cases were being registered against those who defied the law. As many as 5,000 police personnel, including several senior officers, were deployed for bandobast duties in view of the crucial three-day extended winter session of the Legislature.

About 700 to 800 protestors, including a large number of women, from villages like Mandadam, Velagapudi and Tulluru ran across the barren fields and reached the rear periphery of the Legislature complex, much to the dismay of the police personnel. The protestors even jumped over barbed wire fences placed by the police at various spots.

There was a dug up channel, filled with slushy water and weed, abutting the compound wall of the Legislature and Secretariat complex on the rear side that virtually acted as the biggest barrier for the protestors from marching ahead. Some of the protestors, however, stood waist-deep in the slushy water, holding placards and raising Save Amaravati slogans.

Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police C Vijaya Rao told PTI that two constables sustained head injuries while four others suffered other wounds when protestors pelted stones at them. The protestors came from different villages and also Guntur city. Some of the followers of Guntur MP Galla Jayadev were also involved, he said.

Over 75 women were taken into preventive custody while cases were being registered against those involved in the attack on police personnel and violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C and Section 30 of Indian Police Act, the SP said. The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government introduced the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the assembly to give shape to its plan of having three capitals for the state, which is being opposed by farmers, who had given their land for development of Amaravati as the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Policymakers should keep doing what works and that's our simplest advice to them, says IMF chief.

Policymakers should keep doing what works and thats our simplest advice to them, says IMF chief....

Fundamental issues of reform in trade systems still there; We have seen some developments in the Middle East: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Fundamental issues of reform in trade systems still there We have seen some developments in the Middle East IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva....

ITI Ltd's FPO opens on Jan 24, proceeds to fund capital requirements

ITI Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its further public offering FPO with the issue set to open on January 24 and close by January 28. The objective is to utilise net proceeds for funding its working capital requirements during the cur...

Pak court grants more time to Hafiz Saeed's lawyers to complete arguments in terror financing case

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday granted more time to Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeeds counsel to complete arguments in the terror-financing case against him. The Anti-Terrorism Court-I ATC indicted Saeed and his close aid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020