215 gm gold seized from passenger at Bhubaneswar airport

The air intelligence wing ofthe customs department at the Biju Patnaik InternationalAirport seized 215 grams of gold worth Rs 8.91 lakh from apassenger who landed here from Kuala Lumpur, officials said onMonday

Forty eight gold pieces of foreign origin were foundconcealed in the baggage of the passenger, a resident ofMadurai in Tamil Nadu, on January 17, they said

The seizure was made under the provisions of theCustoms Act, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.