Maha girl who quizzed PM loves maths, wants medicine as career

Prerna Manwar was the talk of her small town in Aurangabad district after she sought advice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' programme on problems faced by her in waking up early. Reaching out to students across the country through the third edition of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on Monday, the prime minister told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

A 12th class student of the Jawahar Navodyay Vidyalaya at Kannad, Prerna asked Modi to guide her saying, "My parents and teachers ask me to sleep early and wake up early. But I am a night owl." Modi appreciated her query, calling it a 'nirdosh' (innocent) question. "This means the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' programme is a success," he said. Modi said he does not have the 'moral authority' to comment as he himself wakes up early but is unable to sleep early owing to his hectic schedule.

"Prerna loves mathematics as a subject but is allergic to engineering. She wants to do a career in medicine," her father Pradeep Manwar told PTI. Prerna resides in the Kannad tehsil town in Aurangabad district. Her father is a Marathi teacher in the institute where she studies.

"Prerna scored 93 per cent in 10th standard without any extra tuitions," he said. "While she was filling online forms to participate in the PM's programme, we asked her to leave it and study instead but she went ahead with the task quietly," her father said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.