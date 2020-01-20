Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shirdi residents 'satisfied' after meeting Thackeray

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:33 IST
Shirdi residents 'satisfied' after meeting Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met residents of temple town Shirdi, where a bandh was observed on Sunday amid a row over the birthplace of 19th century saint Saibaba. The bandh was called off in view of the meeting called by Thackeray in Mumbai to discuss the issue.

After the meeting, Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande said Thackeray along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a detailed discussion with Sai Baba Trust representatives. "The controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba has been resolved in the meeting with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," Lokhande told PTI.

On January 9, the Maharashtra cabinet held a review meeting of the development works in Parbhani district. In the meeting, Thackeray had announced that Pathri, considered as the birthplace of Saibaba would be developed as a site for religious tourism. Thackeray also announced a grant of Rs 100 crore to Pathri. Lokhande said Thackeray on Monday withdrew his statement where he declared Saibaba's birthplace as Pathri.

However, there was no official confirmation for the same. Lokhande said Thackeray asked the Shirdi temple representatives if they have an issue with the allocation of Rs 100 crore for the development of Pathri to which they said their opposition was only to the declaration of Pathri as Saibaba's birthplace and not for any development initiative.

A century after Saibaba died, a heated debate has begun in Maharashtra on the spiritual figures birthplace, with some claiming it is Pathri in Parbhani district and other saying it was Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. Saibaba is equally revered by Hindus and Muslims.

Locals of Shirdi, located 250 km away from Mumbai, observed a one-day bandh on Sunday, with shops and businesses in a majority of the villages remaining shut. Those in Shirdi had also called for an indefinite bandh in the temple town from Sunday midnight but it was called off by evening on the assurance of a meeting with Thackeray. Lokhande said Shirdi residents were not against development of any place (Pathri).

After the meeting, BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil told reporters that the outcome of the meeting with the chief minister was satisfactory and hence they have decided to call off the agitation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Aurangabad Sena functionary set to join MNS

Former Aurangabad districtpresident of Shiv Sena, Suhas Dashrathe, is set to join theMaharashtra Navnirman Sena following his meeting with RajThackeray in Mumbai on MondayDashrathe told PTI he had decided to join the MNS ashe was facing inj...

Fast & Furious 9: Justin Bieber’s rumor debunked, actors & characters’ named revealed

The filming of Fast Furious 9 was already wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The movie is set for release in May 2020. Only 5 months left for the release of Fast Furious 9, thus its first trailer will be arrivi...

UPDATE 2-Two Iraqi policemen, two protesters killed as anti-government unrest resumes

Four Iraqis including two police officers were killed and scores were wounded in Baghdad and other cities on Monday in clashes with security forces, medical and security sources said, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of severa...

Swapan Sadhan Bose named president of Mohun Bagan

Noted businessman Swapan Sadhan Tutu Bose on Monday was named president of Mohun Bagan club, a position which lay vacant after eminent lawyer Gitanath Gangulys demise. The club lost its president Ganguly in December 2019 and subsequently th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020