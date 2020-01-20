Seers to 'clear confusion' over citizenship law: VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday said seers will travel to villages to dispel the "confusion" being created over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The decision was taken at a meeting here of the VHP "margdarshak mandal". Mandal member Akhileshwaranand told reporters that the "sadhus" will go from village to village and tell people, especially Muslims, that the new law does not take away anyone's citizenship.

He said the seers also expressed happiness over the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and thanked the Union government for "removing hurdles" in the way of national unity. On the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Akhileshwaranand said the VHP will declare a date after the Centre sets up the trust for that.

In a landmark judgment on November 9 last year, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to set up a trust in three months to formulate a scheme for the construction of a Ram temple at the site where the Babri mosque was demolished. He said the issue of population explosion was also discussed during the meeting.

We will support any proposal of the Union government to check population explosion and spread awareness regarding this, he said.

