Missionary school pricipals, church priests rally against CAA

Principals of missionary schools and church priests on Monday took out a rally to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The participants walked a 1.5-km distance from St Paul's Cathedral to the Gandhi statue in the city, holding placards that read "No division among people", "We are all children of Jesus" and "No CAA".

They also chanted hymns in English and Bengali. "We only wanted to drive home the message that all are equal and we should not discriminate between religions and communities," said the principal of a renowned missionary school.

The Kolkata diocese of the Church of North India (CNI) also urged other protestant churches to join the rally. "This was the first time the CNI, Kolkata Diocese, convened such a large anti-CAA rally here. We chose two points for the march -- St Paul's Cathedral, that is part of the heritage of the city, and the statue of Mahatma, an apostle of non-violence and harmony," a spokesman said..

