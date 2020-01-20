Left Menu
Man kills wife over suspicion of illicit relationship

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:14 IST
Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his 22-year-old wife suspecting illicit relationship in the Amber Fort area here on Monday, police said. Police said Ayaz Ahmed had suspicion over his wife Reshma Manglani’s fidelity following which he conspired to kill her.

The accused took her to his flat in Kalawad area here, offered her a beer and drove her to the Amber Fort area where he strangled her, police said. The accused then hit her face with a heavy stone to conceal her identity, Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Gupta told reporters.

The accused has been arrested under IPC Sections 201 and 302, he added.

