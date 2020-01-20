Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests against new citizenship law continue to rock Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:57 IST
Protests against new citizenship law continue to rock Assam

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued across Assam on Monday, as black flags were shown against a number of ministers and members of the ruling alliance. The opposition Congress took out a protest march at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, which saw the participation of state unit chief Ripun Bora, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and other MLAs.

At Mangaldoi in Darrang district, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 other indigenous groups also organised a public rally against the new citizenship law. "The BJP government should know that... we are indigenous and Assamese. Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma do not have the courage to tell Delhi that we don't accept the CAA. There is no place for fundamentalism and Bangladeshis in Assam," AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya asserted.

Thousands of people rallied at Selenghat in Jorhat, demanding immediate release of Akhil Gogoi and other Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leaders, who were arrested by the NIA. Meanwhile, black flags were shown to a number of leaders belonging to the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad, including Agriculture Minister and AGP president Atu Bora, AGP MLA Renupama Rajkhowa and Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Shilpa Shetty gets 'Champions of Change' award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been honoured with the Champions of Change-2019 award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She got the award from former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Monday. The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the picture al...

Nine women among 19 convicted in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

A Delhi court on Monday convicted 19 persons, including nine women, in connection with the sexual and physical assault of more than 40 girls at a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district, that came to light in 2018. While eight women -- ...

'Let us in!' African women entrepreneurs implore investors at UK business event

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From job creation to clean energy, female African entrepreneurs can add millions of dollars to their economies and deliver positive social change if they are taken more seriously...

'83': Ranveer shares pictures featuring Ammy Virk getting trained from Balwinder Singh Sandhu

After introducing to Punjabi actor Amy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu in new character poster from upcoming sports-drama -- 83 -- Ranveer Singh has shared a sneak peek from the training session of Punjabi actor. The 34-year-old took to Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020