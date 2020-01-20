Two-member committee of SAD to visit MP tomorrow

A two-member committee of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), comprising senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Prem Singh Chandumajra, will visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday to help Sikhs who have been declared illegal occupants of the land in notified scheduled tribe block in Sheopur district. The Committee will make efforts to ensure the lands taken away from the displaced Sikh families are restored to them and will urge the Madhya Pradesh government to give compensation to the Sikh families whose houses were demolished.

"The Committee has been tasked by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal to provide immediate help to Sikh families of Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh who have been evicted from around two hundred acres of land and whose houses have also been demolished," SAD said in a release. Recently, the Sikh community who've been declared illegal occupants of land in notified scheduled tribe block in Sheopur district Karahal area.

Niaz Mohammed, the Chairman Minorities Commission, had told ANI that the affected families, displaced from their homes in Madhya Pradesh, have been provided with the compensation of Rs 50,000 by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.