Body of 31-year-old man found in outer Delhi

Days after a 31-year-old man was strangulated to death, his body was recovered from outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Satya Narayan, a car sales executive in Haiderpur, they said.

The matter came to light after Narayan's brother filed missing persons report at the Shalimar Bagh police station on January 4, police said. "We suspected something wrong and a case of abduction was registered," a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police checked the call detail records of the family and found Narayan's wife talking to a man whose location was traced near to Narayan's last location, he said. Later, Narayan's body was found in Shahbad Dairy. The police team there had already recovered his body but could not identify him.

"Post-mortem was conducted on Monday. Reports suggest that the man was strangulated. We have identified all the accused and will arrest them soon," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). The police suspect that the man's wife conspired to kill him with her friend and his two associates.

Initial investigation revealed that on the night of January 3, a man called Narayan for a drive, police said. During the ride, the accused offered him alcohol and later strangulated him. The three men then dumped his body and fled from the spot, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.