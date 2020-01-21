Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schoolchildren facing extreme hardships:Delhi Police urges Shaheen Bagh protesters to unblock road

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 00:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 00:41 IST
Schoolchildren facing extreme hardships:Delhi Police urges Shaheen Bagh protesters to unblock road

The Delhi Police on Monday appealed to protesters at Shaheen Bagh to unblock the road after parents of schoolchildren expressed "deep anxiety" in view of forthcoming board examinations. Thousands of people, including women and children, are protesting for over a month at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act protests (CAA) and the National Register (NRC).

The Delhi Police took Twitter to appeal to people. "We have already appealed to you once before. Meanwhile, more complaints have been received regarding inconvenience due to blockade of Road No.13A, particularly to school children who are facing extreme hardship in reaching their schools, coaching centres and private tuitions, " they tweeted.

"Their parents have expressed deep anxiety in view of forthcoming Board examinations. Daily commuters, local residents and businesspersons are also facing acute harassment. We once again appeal to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear the road and restore normal traffic," the department said in Twitter. The Delhi Police on Friday appealed to agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch due to which the residents of Delhi and NCR are suffering, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

SpiceJet official lashes out at pilots for focussing on 'trivial' issues

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pompeo says more U.S. action coming to support Venezuelan opposition leader

There will be more action by the United States to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, after meeting with Guaido on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bogota. The South...

UPDATE 1-Four die as storm sweeps across Spain

Four people have died in strong winds, heavy snowfall and low temperatures as Storm Gloria swept across Spain on Sunday and Monday, officials said.With more than 30 provinces on bad weather alert, Valencia on the Mediterranean coast and the...

UPDATE 1-Democratic presidential candidates enjoy moment of harmony to mark King birthday

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren marched arm-in-arm on Monday, as a group of often feuding U.S. presidential candidates set aside their differences long enough to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Other Democratic White House hop...

Golden Knights in need of fast start vs. Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins head into their final game before a 10-day break on Tuesday night in Boston trying to come up with solutions for two very different problems. Vegas, which comes in off a 5-4 shootout loss at Montre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020