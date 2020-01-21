Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrababu Naidu released in Mangalagiri town after being detained by Andhra Police

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was detained outside the state assembly, was later released in Mangalagiri town.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 02:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 02:53 IST
Chandrababu Naidu released in Mangalagiri town after being detained by Andhra Police
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu released in Mangalagiri town (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was detained outside the state assembly, was later released in Mangalagiri town. Chandrababu Naidu, along with his convoy has left for his residence. The TDP chief was detained from outside Andhra Pradesh assembly for expressing dissent over the passage of 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' in the House.

Earlier on Monday night, Naidu sat on stairs outside the state assembly in Amaravati after 17 party MLAs were suspended from the House for the day. Naidu was detained by the police. He was being taken to his residence but was later taken to Mangalagiri police station. The TDP chief was detained as he wanted to go into villages in Amaravati.

The 17 MLAs had created a ruckus while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing the House. They raised 'Jai Amaravati' slogans. "Nowhere in the world for one state, there are three capitals. Today is a black day. We wanted to save Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh. Not only me, throughout the state, but people are also fighting and coming on roads. The government is arresting everyone. It's bad for democracy," Naidu told ANI on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh state assembly on Monday passed 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' which will pave the way for the creation of three capitals in the state - -- Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital, and Amaravati as legislative capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Former Tunisian finance minister named PM-designate

Former finance minister Elyes Fakhfakh was named prime minister-designate by Tunisias president late Monday, and will now face the difficult task of forming a cabinet within a month. Newly elected President Kais Saied on Monday mandated Mr ...

JNU student thrashed by other students for not allowing them to join 'special dinner' at Narmada hostel

A Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student staying at Narmada hostel in the varsity was on Monday allegedly beaten up by three students, a day after he had purportedly refused to let them have food at the hostel during special dinner. As per...

Motor racing-Alonso a free agent for Indy after McLaren contract ends

Fernando Alonso will be free to drive for whomever he chooses at this years Indianapolis 500 after ending his relationship with McLaren.The Formula One team confirmed on Monday that the double world champions contract had expired at the end...

UPDATE 2-TOM-Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Canada court as U.S. extradition trial kicks off

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in a Vancouver courtroom on Monday for the start of a trial to decide whether she can be extradited to the United States, as China repeated its call for Canada to release her. The United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020