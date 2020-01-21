Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irrawaddy Dolphins sighted in new areas of Chilika lake

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 09:41 IST
Irrawaddy Dolphins sighted in new areas of Chilika lake
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A large number of endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins were sighted in new areas of the Chilika lake, the largest brackish water lagoon in the country, officials said. The total dolphins sighted during the annual census on Sunday was 146, said Susant Nanda, the Chief Executive Officer of Chilika Development Authority.

He said the good news is that the dolphins are now sighted in new areas like the central and southern sector of the lagoon which is spread over 1,165 square kilometre in three districts of Khurda, Puri and Ganjam. "The areas near Kalijai island and Rambha are new places where the dolphins for the first time have been sighted. Earlier, they were mostly confined to Satpada area near Brahmagiri," the official said the dolphin population in the lake is now stabilizing above 150 as expected.

"We are also optimistic about an increase in dolphin population in the lake in next couple of years," Nanda said, adding that there are enough sign of dolphins migrating from Satpada side to other areas within the lake. Apart from Satpada, dolphins have been this time sighted in five other places, three places around Kalijai island within the lake and two sites close to Samal, he said.

Wildlife experts opine that the dolphins sighting in new areas is possible due to clearing of prawn gheries from within the lake. Apart from the annual census, the CDA used to undertake dolphin counting by using hydrophones. Last years census says that there were 151 dolphins in Chilika.

In the hydrophone method, a microphone is used to record or listen to underwater sound. This method of counting has indicated that the highest 20 to 25 number of dolphins are found near Rajhans island followed by Magarmukh and Malatikuda, 17 to 20 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry leaves UK to start new life with Meghan, Archie in Canada: reports

Prince Harry has left the UK to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie in Canada where the family will start a new life after the couples bombshell announcement to step back from Britains royal frontline an...

Saibaba birthplace row uncalled for; CM can't be blamed: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should not be blamed for the uncalled for controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba as nobody can tell whether the 19th century saint was actually born in Shirdi. N...

Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin welcome first child

Model Ashley Graham and husband, director Justin Ervin, have become proud parents to their first child, a baby boy. The couple welcomed their son on January 18 and shared the news on their Instagram Stories on Monday.At 600 pm on Saturday o...

Savaari Car Rentals experiences impressive growth in 2019

Bengaluru Karnataka India Jan 21 ANIPRNewswire 2019 was a watershed year for Savaari Car Rentals. The online aggregator, which is Indias largest intercity cab service, grew at a record pace, expanded the number of cities it serviced, launch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020