Minister warns of action against laxity in welfare funds usage

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has said strict action would be taken against government officials who do not properly utilise public welfare funds for development works. Shinde, who is also guardian minister of Thane, presided over the district planning council meeting here on Monday where a Rs 475 crore draft plan was sanctioned for development works in the district in 2020-21.

During the meeting, he said, "Action would be taken against those responsible for non-utilisation of the funds." Noting that there was rapid urbanisation in Thane's rural pockets which were lacking in fire-fighting facilities, he directed the officials concerned to prepare a proposal for improving fire safety services in such areas. He also directed the officials to prepare a road map on the use of solar power for domestic purposes and to create awareness about it among people of Thane.

In view of large-scale trekking activities in Thane and mishaps related to it, Shinde said he wanted a policy to be prepared about it for the district. The minister also directed the district authorities to explore new water sources and carry out a survey for it. He also ordered desilting and deepening of the existing water sources..

