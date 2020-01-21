Three killed in Rajasthan after SUV rams into truck

Three people were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district early Tuesday, police said. The occupants of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) were friends and they were returning to Nagaur from Paldi Jodha village, Station House Officer, Moondwa, Baldev Ram, said.

Pratap Singh, Subhash Singh and Arjun Ram were killed in the accident at Moondwa, he said. The bodies have been handed over to their family members after postmortem, the officer said.

