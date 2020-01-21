Huge quantity of ganja seized by police

In a major ganja haul, police seized over 847 kg of the contraband in Odisha's Koraput district and arrested two persons for smuggling the banned drug, a police officer said on Tuesday. A police team during patrolling on Monday stopped a truck near Bodenga chhak under Semiliguda police station limits and during the search of the vehicle found the contraband, the officer said.

"As the truck moving from Nandapur direction overtook our vehicle at a high speed our team suspected some foul play and followed it. After following it, our team was able to intercept the vehicle," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sunabeda, Niranjan Behera. After a thorough search it was found that ganja packed in polythene bags was transported in the truck, he said.

"The accused persons had procured the ganja from Lamataput area in the district and were taking the contraband to Bihar. The investigation is on and further details are awaited," the SDPO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.