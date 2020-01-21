Left Menu
Three teams formed to probe bomb scare at MIA

Three teams formed to probe bomb scare at MIA Mangaluru, Jan 21 (PTI): Three police teams have been formed to trace the culprits behind the bomb scare at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Monday, according to city police commissioner P S Harsha. He said the bomb found in a bag at the airport premises was safely disposed by the bomb squad after the area was cordoned and civilian movement was barred.

The bag containing possible explosive substances was found by a CISF official at the entry point of the airport. It was handled as per the security protocol and a bomb squad was immediately pressed into service, he said in a statement late on Monday.

A middle aged man dressed in formal attire and wearing a cap is the alleged suspect in the case. The picture of the suspect and CCTV footage has been released.

"We urge the public to share information about the suspect, even if he is spotted in public transport and request the people to contact the police control room, The statement said. Detailing the events that unfolded on Monday, airport director V V Rao said the terminal manager received a call saying that the Indigo flight (6E-528) to Bengaluru may contain an explosive.

All passengers were then asked to de-board the flight. The bomb detection and disposal squad were asked to check the flight and after examination, it was found to be a hoax.

The flight, which was to have taken off to Bengaluru at 3.15 PM, left the airport hours late after getting necessary clearance, he said. The 'live' bomb found in an unattended bag in the premises of the airport was detonated in a controlled manner.

The bag containing the explosive was shifted in a container to an open ground in Kenjar. The bomb disposal unit operating at Mangaluru airport took charge of safely disposing the explosive.

The bomb scare did not affect flight traffic and all flights arrived at the airport on time, Rao said..

