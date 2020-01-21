Telangana officials visit Kerala to study NRI policy

A team of senior officials, including the Chief Secretary to the Telangana government, left for Kerala on Tuesday to study policies being implemented by that state with regard to Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA). The team had held meetings on Tuesday with Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department-NORKA SecretaryElangovan, NORKA Roots Organization's CEO Harikrishna Namboodri there, an official said.

"The visiting team held detailed discussions on the measures taken for the welfare of the Keralites living in various countries and the policies being implemented in this regard. The visiting team also studied several policy papers in this matter," it said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to support and help people from the state who migrated to several countries in search of jobs and are also facing several problems and challenges. The CM whowanted to bring a comprehensive NRI policy asked the officials concerned to study various policies, schemes being implemented in other States with regard to the NRIs there.

As part of this exercise, the officials team is in Kerala now, it added..

